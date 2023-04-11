Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 20, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.91%, the lowest has been 8.19%, and the highest has been 15.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.02 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tekla World Healthcare Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THW is 0.03%, a decrease of 39.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 4,387K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Retirement Partners holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THW by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Wedbush Securities holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 18.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THW by 99.91% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 151K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THW by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Heritage Trust holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 125.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THW by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as investment adviser to the Fund.

