Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors said on August 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.09%, the lowest has been 6.74%, and the highest has been 11.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.28 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tekla Life Sciences Investors. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HQL is 0.09%, an increase of 31.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.37% to 5,892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 479K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQL by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 310K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing an increase of 29.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQL by 28.01% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQL by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Advisors holds 257K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQL by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 235K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing a decrease of 30.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQL by 25.00% over the last quarter.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-end fund that invests in public and private companies in the life sciences industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund.

