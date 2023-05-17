Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.93%, the lowest has been 6.74%, and the highest has been 11.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tekla Life Sciences Investors. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HQL is 0.07%, an increase of 7.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 5,592K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 464K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 15.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQL by 19.57% over the last quarter.

Flagship Harbor Advisors holds 367K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQL by 42.27% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 310K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 17.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQL by 12.57% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQL by 26.79% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 299K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-end fund that invests in public and private companies in the life sciences industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund.

