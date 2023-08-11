Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund said on August 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 21, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.02%, the lowest has been 5.33%, and the highest has been 11.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THQ is 0.10%, an increase of 21.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 8,538K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 971K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THQ by 5.65% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 798K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THQ by 89.73% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 791K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THQ by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 376K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THQ by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Heron Bay Capital Management holds 317K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 55.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THQ by 64.82% over the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

