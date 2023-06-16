Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund said on June 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.02%, the lowest has been 5.33%, and the highest has been 11.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THQ is 0.09%, a decrease of 0.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 8,668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 974K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares, representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THQ by 17.19% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 876K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THQ by 13.66% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 798K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THQ by 89.73% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 376K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THQ by 70.72% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 310K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THQ by 25.16% over the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.