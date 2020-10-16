Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (THQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 19, 2020

Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (THQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased THQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that THQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.4, the dividend yield is 7.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THQ was $18.4, representing a -5.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.47 and a 60% increase over the 52 week low of $11.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the THQ Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to THQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have THQ as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 12.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of THQ at 3.34%.

