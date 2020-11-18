Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (THQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (THQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased THQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that THQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.78, the dividend yield is 6.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THQ was $19.78, representing a -0.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.89 and a 72% increase over the 52 week low of $11.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the THQ Dividend History page.

