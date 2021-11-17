Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (THQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (THQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased THQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 45th quarter that THQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.66, the dividend yield is 5.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THQ was $24.66, representing a -4.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.92 and a 29.79% increase over the 52 week low of $19.

THQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as NIO Inc. (NIO) and Capital One Financial Corporation (COF).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the thq Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to THQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have THQ as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 2.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of THQ at 3.45%.

