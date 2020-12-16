Dividends
Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (THQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (THQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased THQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that THQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.03, the dividend yield is 6.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THQ was $20.03, representing a 0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 74.17% increase over the 52 week low of $11.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the THQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

