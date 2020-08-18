Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (THQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Dividends
Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (THQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased THQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that THQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.53, the dividend yield is 7.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THQ was $18.53, representing a -4.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.47 and a 61.13% increase over the 52 week low of $11.50.

