Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (THQ) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 20, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.05%, the lowest has been 5.33%, and the highest has been 11.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THQ is 0.36%, an increase of 288.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 8,710K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 94K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THQ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THQ by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 909K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THQ by 0.37% over the last quarter.

CoreCap Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

