Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.04% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.98, the dividend yield is 8.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HQH was $21.98, representing a -2.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.56 and a 59.54% increase over the 52 week low of $13.78.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HQH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

