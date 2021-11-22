Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.92% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.99, the dividend yield is 8.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HQH was $24.99, representing a -10.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.05 and a 16.17% increase over the 52 week low of $21.51.

HQH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hqh Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HQH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HQH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HQH at 3.46%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.