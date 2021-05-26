Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.96% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.59, the dividend yield is 8.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HQH was $24.59, representing a -5.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.01 and a 26.56% increase over the 52 week low of $19.43.

The previous trading day's last sale of HQH was $24.59, representing a -5.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.01 and a 26.56% increase over the 52 week low of $19.43.

Interested in gaining exposure to HQH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HQH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 10.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HQH at 3.5%.

