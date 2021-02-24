Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HQH was $25.38, representing a -2.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.01 and a 84.21% increase over the 52 week low of $13.78.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HQH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HQH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HQH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 20.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HQH at 3.24%.

