Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.6, the dividend yield is 2.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HQH was $23.6, representing a -1.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.91 and a 71.29% increase over the 52 week low of $13.78.

