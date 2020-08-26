Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.36, the dividend yield is 9.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HQH was $21.36, representing a -5.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.56 and a 55.04% increase over the 52 week low of $13.78.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HQH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HQH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HQH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 26.56% over the last 100 days.

