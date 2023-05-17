Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.98%, the lowest has been 6.50%, and the highest has been 12.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.09 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tekla Healthcare Investors. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HQH is 0.30%, an increase of 240.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 9,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 531K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQH by 89.86% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 299K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQH by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 283K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQH by 17.45% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 253K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing a decrease of 20.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQH by 73.74% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 238K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQH by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry.

