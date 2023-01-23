Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB)

Fintel reports that Tekla Capital Management LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,727,067 shares of Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 2,308,670 shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health and metabolic disorders. The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut.

What are large shareholders doing?

Viking Global Investors Lp holds 4,194,777 shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds 3,730,724 shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A, Llc holds 3,028,414 shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canaan Partners XI LLC holds 2,409,712 shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 2,301,603 shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rallybio Holdings, LLC. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 8.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Rallybio Holdings, LLC is 0.5536%, an increase of 57.4263%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 29,756,384 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rallybio Holdings is $25.91. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 272.24% from its latest reported closing price of $6.96.

The projected annual revenue for Rallybio Holdings is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.63.

