Tekcapital’s Innovative Eyewear Expands to Nebraska Furniture Mart

Tekcapital (GB:TEK) has released an update.

Tekcapital’s portfolio company, Innovative Eyewear, Inc., is expanding its reach with the introduction of its Lucyd smart eyewear at Nebraska Furniture Mart starting Black Friday 2024. The partnership with the renowned retailer aims to offer customers a blend of fashion and technology with eyewear that features open-ear audio capabilities, appealing to both prescription and non-prescription users. This collaboration highlights a significant step in merging innovative technology with everyday optical needs for consumers.

For further insights into GB:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.