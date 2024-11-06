News & Insights

Tekcapital’s Innovative Eyewear Expands to Nebraska Furniture Mart

November 06, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Tekcapital (GB:TEK) has released an update.

Tekcapital’s portfolio company, Innovative Eyewear, Inc., is expanding its reach with the introduction of its Lucyd smart eyewear at Nebraska Furniture Mart starting Black Friday 2024. The partnership with the renowned retailer aims to offer customers a blend of fashion and technology with eyewear that features open-ear audio capabilities, appealing to both prescription and non-prescription users. This collaboration highlights a significant step in merging innovative technology with everyday optical needs for consumers.

