Tekcapital Announces Change in Shareholder Voting Rights

Tekcapital plc has announced a change in voting rights, as James Robert Kight’s shareholding has slightly decreased to 7.91% from a previous 8.09%, with a total of 16,732,097 voting rights held. This adjustment reflects a small shift in shareholder influence within the UK-based company, potentially impacting investor sentiment.
