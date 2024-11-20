Tekcapital Announces Change in Shareholder Voting Rights

Tekcapital (GB:TEK) has released an update.

Tekcapital plc has announced a change in voting rights, as James Robert Kight’s shareholding has slightly decreased to 7.91% from a previous 8.09%, with a total of 16,732,097 voting rights held. This adjustment reflects a small shift in shareholder influence within the UK-based company, potentially impacting investor sentiment.

