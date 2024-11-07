Tejon Ranch reports Q3 EPS (7c) vs (1c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $10.856M vs $10.209M last year. “In the third quarter of 2024, we continued the momentum in key areas of the company’s real estate portfolio. The company continues to make progress toward the opening of our first multi-family apartment community, Terra Vista at Tejon, during the first half of 2025. The company also announced a new joint-venture with Dedeaux Properties to develop a 510,500 square foot building in Tejon Ranch (TRC) Commerce Center. The Outlets at Tejon celebrated their 10th anniversary and currently is over 90% occupied.” said Gregory S. Bielli, President & CEO of Tejon Ranch Co.

