Tejon Ranch Co. Urges Shareholders to Support Company Nominees on WHITE Proxy Card Amid Bulldog Investors' Campaign

Tejon Ranch urges shareholders to support its director nominees and reject Bulldog Investors' candidates in upcoming vote.

Quiver AI Summary

Tejon Ranch Co. has urged shareholders to vote "FOR" its own director nominees using the Company’s WHITE proxy card ahead of the Annual Meeting scheduled for May 13, 2025, while advising against supporting nominees put forth by Bulldog Investors. In a recent letter, Tejon emphasized that Bulldog's attempt to gain control would jeopardize decades of shareholder investment and undermine the value of the Company’s long-term development and land entitlement efforts, especially in California's challenging regulatory environment. Tejon criticized Bulldog’s nominees for their lack of relevant experience and planning, suggesting that their election would pose a significant risk to the Company. The letter highlights Tejon’s successful track record in real estate development and urges shareholders to prevent a shift away from the established value creation strategies that have historically benefited them. Tejon’s Board believes that shareholders should prioritize long-term growth and aims to protect the strategic direction of the Company by voting exclusively for its nominees.

Potential Positives

Tejon Ranch is actively encouraging shareholders to vote in favor of its highly qualified director nominees, which aligns with the company's long-term growth strategy and commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

The company emphasizes its successful track record in securing land entitlements and executing real estate developments, which is critical to maintaining investment value, particularly in California's complex regulatory environment.

Tejon's proven ability to generate significant cash flow from its development projects, such as the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center, illustrates the effectiveness of its strategic planning and execution in comparison to Bulldog's proposed changes.

The press release underscores the potential risk to shareholder value if Bulldog's nominees, who lack real estate experience and a clear value creation plan, were to gain control of the board, highlighting the importance of shareholder action in preserving company interests.

Potential Negatives

The press release suggests a contentious power struggle within the company, which may raise concerns among investors about governance and strategic direction.

The negative tone directed towards Bulldog Investors may alienate potential shareholders who could perceive the company as defensive rather than focused on constructive dialogue.

Criticism of Bulldog's nominees based on their lack of relevant experience could imply that Tejon’s Board is not effectively addressing the need for diverse perspectives in leadership, potentially stifling innovation and adaptability.

FAQ

What is the main message of Tejon Ranch's letter to shareholders?

Tejon Ranch urges shareholders to vote "FOR" its highly qualified director nominees on the WHITE proxy card and against Bulldog's nominees.

Why should shareholders vote only for Tejon's nominees?

Voting for Tejon's nominees is crucial for preserving long-term value and protecting shareholder investments from Bulldog Investors' short-sighted campaign.

When is the Annual Meeting of Shareholders?

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for May 13, 2025.

How can shareholders vote their shares?

Shareholders can vote by internet or mail by following the provided instructions on the WHITE proxy card.

What risk does Tejon Ranch associate with Bulldog's nominees?

Tejon believes Bulldog's nominees lack necessary experience and could jeopardize strategic oversight and long-term value creation for the Company.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TRC Insider Trading Activity

$TRC insiders have traded $TRC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEOFFREY L STACK has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 30,338 shares for an estimated $486,148.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $TRC stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Urges Shareholders to Vote “FOR” ONLY Tejon’s Highly Qualified Director Nominees on the Company’s WHITE Proxy Card TODAY









Bulldog’s Short-Sighted Campaign Risks Derailing Decades of Important Work and Shareholder Investment and is Not Aligned with the Best Interests of Shareholders







TEJON RANCH, Calif., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC), (“Tejon” or the “Company”), a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, today mailed a letter to shareholders in connection with its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held on May 13, 2025.





Tejon Ranch urges shareholders to vote



“FOR”



the Company’s director nominees only, which are located on the Company’s



WHITE



proxy card, and withhold votes from Bulldog Investors' nominees. The full text of the letter follows:





Dear Fellow Tejon Ranch Shareholders,





We are reaching out to you directly because your vote on the Company’s



WHITE



proxy card



ONLY





“FOR”



Tejon’s 10 director nominees is critical to preserving



the value of your investment



.





By voting, you have the power to protect your investment from Bulldog Investors’ (“Bulldog”) short-sighted, self-serving and last second campaign. Despite attempting to take control of nearly 30% of the Tejon Board of Directors ("Board"), Bulldog has presented shareholders with nothing but questions.



Even more concerning, Bulldog appears to have no plan beyond choking off investment to Tejon’s highly valuable residential development projects



– putting at risk years of entitlement and execution progress by the Company on behalf of our shareholders.





Bulldog's failure to articulate a value creation plan demonstrates a lack of the planning, analysis and thoughtfulness that is required to successfully oversee the execution of California real estate development, including the interconnected operations of Tejon.









Bulldog's nominees have no meaningful experience in real estate, land development, or California-specific regulation, which are disciplines essential to governing a company like Tejon. Bulldog’s nominees also lack understanding of the Company’s many separate business assets, unlike the Company’s recommended Board nominees. Phillip Goldstein and Andrew Dakos have built their careers in closed-end funds, not at operating companies or land-based businesses. Their track record, even in that narrow field, is mediocre, with the funds they oversee regularly trading at discounts to net asset value



1



. Mr. Goldstein himself has publicly admitted that Bulldog's involvement at Emergent Capital was a failure.



2











Bulldog’s third nominee, Aaron Morris, is closely tied to Bulldog. He has repeatedly acted as Bulldog’s litigation counsel and appears to have been nominated primarily to serve Bulldog’s interests, not the interests of all shareholders,



3



on which the Company-recommended nominees are focused.









Electing the Bulldog nominees would hand over strategic oversight of your Company, which is located in the most complex business climate in the U.S., to individuals with a history of poor shareholder outcomes. That’s a risk Tejon’s shareholders should not accept.







Tejon’s Proven History of Success in Development and









Obtaining Key Land Use Entitlements Creates Long-Term Value







In stark contrast, our shareholders made their investments in Tejon because the Company is executing



the right, long-term strategy to maximize the value of the unique asset that is the Ranch



. One of our differentiating core competencies is our impressive track record of securing and defending land use approvals and then executing development, especially in California's challenging regulatory environment. The Company’s recommended nominees understand that the barriers of entry into California real estate are only becoming more pronounced and, as a result, the Company’s achievements to date are extremely valuable for Tejon’s shareholders going forward. Bulldog’s nominees appear to disregard this basic California principle.





For real estate assets like Tejon, the value differential between raw land and fully entitled commercial, industrial and residential land is immense. Tejon has been deliberately investing the time, effort and resources to entitle Tejon’s land holdings into valuable master planned communities (“MPCs”) over many years. This includes, after proceeding through the difficult and unique California entitlement process, successfully executing construction, sales, leasing and developing cash generating assets for our shareholders. In other words, Tejon’s Board and executive team have been taking the right steps to realize that immense value differential for our shareholders.



What Tejon’s investors understand – and Bulldog seems to not understand – is that in real estate, a finite short-term focus can destroy compounding long-term value.







Tejon has a decades-long track record of creating value by entitling MPCs and successfully defending them against litigation in an extremely challenging California regulatory environment. Furthermore, our success in progressing our MPCs – including the highly successful



Tejon Ranch Commerce Center



(“TRCC”) – has been due in large part to our strong working relationships with local, state and federal decision makers. Investors know that “all real estate is local,” and Bulldog’s proposal to cease investment in the MPCs not only jeopardizes future value creation — it risks undermining the trust, goodwill and brand equity we’ve built with the very stakeholders who have supported our projects and risked their reputations on obtaining approvals for Tejon Ranch master plans and projects. The Board strongly believes that introducing Bulldog’s nominees and their lack of the necessary qualifications, relationships or real estate experience would put our Company at risk.







Long-Term, Strategic Approach to Development Drives Virtuous Value Cycle







Tejon shareholders are already benefiting from our focused efforts. Our proven value creation strategy is generating recurring revenues and cash flows from our successful TRCC MPC. TRCC was created using the same land use entitlement process as our other MPCs –



Mountain Village



,



Grapevine



and



Centennial



. Now Bulldog wants Tejon to cease our investments in the very assets that are the building blocks of our strategic plan for future shareholder value creation and cash flow generation. The 10 years of securing approvals at TRCC have produced more than $110 million of cumulative cash flow from commercial and industrial development.





MPC development requires long-term, strategic planning to optimize the value and interconnectivity of all assets. Tejon takes a measured and purposeful approach to strategic reinvestment in our landholdings as we advance our projects. To this end, Tejon has reduced discretionary land use entitlement spending for its MPCs by 38% over the past five years as our MPCs have secured entitlements and we have successfully defended them against litigation which our shareholders understand is capital intensive. We have been successful in spreading our risks across different investments and by utilizing partnerships. Moreover, we were 2½ times oversubscribed in a 2017 rights offering and have continued to advance our approval efforts without requiring additional shareholder equity due to our prudent capital allocation. Additionally, Company headcount has decreased by nearly half over the past ten years as Tejon has outsourced portions of its business, while still building internal execution knowledge and becoming more efficient. All of this is being accomplished by maintaining very low debt on our balance sheet.







Tejon’s Board is Best Positioned to Continue our Value Creation Strategy







Tejon’s directors are best equipped to oversee our unique and complex business strategy, and the very difficult land use entitlement process required to derive value from it. Our directors bring skills and expertise that are crucial to our business, particularly as it relates to California’s commercial and residential real estate industry.



Their leadership, knowledge and commitment are exactly what Tejon needs to thrive



going forward into a great execution and development phase of our business.









If Bulldog succeeds in its misguided campaign, the long-term value of Tejon will be significantly compromised.





Bulldog has only recently accumulated shares in Tejon, with the aim of making a quick return. We believe Bulldog’s short-term focus would erase decades of hard work, shareholder investment and value over the long-term and delay shareholder returns.







Since Bulldog can cumulate votes at the shareholder meeting, it has an outsized influence compared to its position in Tejon.



We urge you to vote



ONLY



in favor of Tejon’s



10



nominees on the Company’s



WHITE



proxy card and



withhold all votes from Bulldog’s nominees



. Your support is essential to preserving Tejon’s ability to drive long-term value for shareholders and create a real path forward for real returns back to shareholders upon the future implementation of all our MPC's.





Thank you for your continued support.





Sincerely,





The Tejon Ranch Co. Board of Directors















YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT, NO MATTER HOW MANY SHARES YOU OWN.











YOU MAY VOTE BY THE INTERNET OR MAIL BY FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS ON THE



WHITE



PROXY CARD.



WE URGE YOU TO VOTE TODAY!











If you have any questions or require any assistance with voting your shares, please contact:









D.F. King & Co., Inc.





48 Wall Street





New York, NY 10005





Banks and Brokers: (212) 390-0450





All Others: (866) 796-7184





Email: TRC@dfking.com





















Vestra Advisors is serving as financial advisor to Tejon and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as the Company’s legal advisor.







About Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC)







Tejon Ranch Co. is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness Company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield. For more information on the Company, please go to



www.tejonranch.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements about future events and circumstances. Generally speaking, any statement not based upon historical fact is a forward-looking statement. In particular, statements regarding Tejon’s plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding its business and industry are forward-looking statements. They reflect Tejon’s expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Tejon does not undertake to update such forward-looking statements. You should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements. Tejon’s business results are subject to a variety of risks, including business conditions and the general economy, future commodity prices and yields, market forces, the ability to obtain various governmental entitlements and permits, interest rates and other risks inherent in real estate and agriculture businesses. For further information on factors that could affect Tejon’s business results, refer to Tejon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Additional Information and Where to Find It







Tejon has filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and WHITE proxy card with the SEC in connection with its solicitation of proxies for its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.





SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED BY TEJON AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC AS THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain copies of these documents and other documents Tejon files with the SEC free of charge at the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Copies of the documents filed by Tejon are also available free of charge by accessing Tejon’s website at



www.tejonranch.com



.







Participants







Tejon, its directors, certain of its executive officers, and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to a solicitation by Tejon. The identity of individual participants and information about their direct and indirect interests in the solicitation is available in Tejon’s



definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 3, 2025 under “Supplemental Information Regarding Participants in the Solicitation” in Appendix A,



which is available free of charge at the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.





_______________________________





[1]



All data as of April 17, 2025, via CEF Connect:



12.5% average discount at Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. over the last 52 weeks (Dakos and Goldstein are directors); 13.7% average discount at Total Return Securities Fund over the last 52 weeks (Dakos and Goldstein are directors); 8.6% average discount at High Income Securities Fund over the last 52 weeks (Dakos and Goldstein are directors); 26.3% average discount at Mexico Equity & Income Fund over the last 52 weeks (Goldstein is a director).





[2]



The Deal



: Bulldog Investors' Goldstein Calls Emergent Worst Activist Campaign (August 3, 2017)





[3]



Press Release:



Special Opportunities Fund Provides Update On FAST Acquisition Corp. Settlement (May 6, 2024);



Press Release:



Bulldog Investors Sues To Prevent “Claw Back” Lawsuits Against Public Stockholders of Bankrupt SPAC (February 16, 2024);



Law 360:



First Trust Sued For Denying Activist's Trustee Nominees (May 10, 2023)







Contacts:









Investors







Nicholas Ortiz





Tejon Ranch Co., Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs





661-663-4212







nortiz@tejonranch.com









Media







Eric Brielmann / Jed Repko





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





(212) 355-4449



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.