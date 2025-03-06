Tejon Ranch Co. Reports Significant Revenue Growth and Leadership Transition in Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results

Tejon Ranch Company reports strong Q4 2024 financial performance, highlighting growth from commerce center and new developments.

Tejon Ranch Co. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end December 31, 2024, highlighting a significant 186% increase in net income for the fourth quarter, reaching $4.5 million. The company's total revenues for the quarter grew 15% to $21.6 million, largely driven by the success of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC) and a noted increase in commercial/industrial revenues. Tejon Ranch also announced a joint venture for a new warehouse facility and the progress of its first multi-family development, Terra Vista at Tejon. For the entire year of 2024, the company's revenues saw a modest increase of 1% but faced a notable decline in mineral resource revenue due to decreased water sales. Looking forward to 2025, Tejon Ranch aims to pursue further development opportunities, despite potential challenges from the highly regulated California real estate environment and fluctuating commodity prices.

Tejon Ranch Co. reported a significant 186% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating strong financial performance.

The company achieved a 15% year-over-year increase in total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by growth in the commercial/industrial segment.

The TRCC industrial portfolio is fully leased at 100%, reflecting strong demand and effective management of commercial assets.

The upcoming multi-family development, Terra Vista at Tejon, positions the company for further growth and diversification in its real estate offerings.

Despite a 186% increase in fourth-quarter net income, the fiscal year 2024 net income decreased from $3.3 million in 2023 to $2.7 million, indicating an overall downward trend in annual profitability.

Significant revenue loss in the mineral resources segment, with a 30% decrease compared to 2023 primarily attributed to lower water sales, raises concerns about the sustainability of income from this line of business.

The company's reliance on non-recurring revenue sources, such as communication lease increases, indicates potential volatility in future revenue streams.

What were Tejon Ranch's fourth-quarter 2024 financial highlights?

In Q4 2024, Tejon's net income increased 186% to $4.5 million, with revenues rising 15% to $21.6 million.

What major developments occurred at Tejon Ranch in 2024?

Significant developments include a joint venture for a 510,385 sq. ft. warehouse and the initial construction of Terra Vista at Tejon.

What is the occupancy rate for the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center?

The TRCC industrial portfolio is fully leased at 100% occupancy, while the commercial portfolio is 96% leased as of December 31, 2024.

Who will lead Tejon Ranch as the new President and CEO?

Matthew Walker will take over as President and CEO at the end of March 2025, leading the company's next growth phase.

How will Tejon Ranch approach its 2025 outlook?

Tejon Ranch will focus on commercial/industrial and multi-family developments, and expect fluctuations in net income due to various factors.

TEJON RANCH, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC), ("Tejon" or the "Company"), a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2024.





“2024 marked another year of progress as we continue to generate steady income streams from our legacy operations, while further positioning the Company to unlock future growth from land development opportunities and other business units,” said Gregory S. Bielli, President & CEO of Tejon Ranch Company. “As the gateway to Southern California, Tejon Ranch Commerce Center ("TRCC") continues to be a success and was the primary driver in our year-over-year total revenue growth for both the fourth quarter and full year. In late 2024, we announced a joint venture with Dedeaux Properties to build a 510,385 square foot warehouse facility as we look to continue unlocking growth from our industrial portfolio in 2025. Furthermore, the impending completion of the initial units of the Company’s first multi-family development, Terra Vista at Tejon, positions TRCC as a true mixed-use, master planned community. This important evolution will allow the Company to further refine and capitalize on skills and capabilities that we believe ultimately will guide the future development of three additional mixed-use master planned communities."





“Overall, I remain confident in Tejon’s long-term growth trajectory,” continued Bielli, “and I'm optimistic about the near future as we enter into our next growth phase with Matthew Walker taking the reins as the new President and CEO at the end of this month.”







Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Highlights









Leasing and occupancy updates as of December 31, 2024:





TRCC industrial portfolio, through the Company's joint venture partnerships, consists of 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) and is 100% leased.





TRCC commercial portfolio, wholly owned and through joint venture partnerships, consists of 620,907 square feet of GLA and is 96% leased.





In total, TRCC comprises 7.1 million square feet of GLA.





Outlets at Tejon celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2024, with 93% occupancy as of December 31, 2024.







Leasing and occupancy updates as of December 31, 2024:



Construction of Terra Vista at Tejon Phase 1, the Company's multi-family residential development located in TRCC, is underway. Phase 1 includes 228 of the planned 495 residential units, with the first units becoming available in the second quarter of 2025 and the remaining units in this phase coming online soon thereafter. See www.terravistatejon.com for further information.



Construction of Terra Vista at Tejon Phase 1, the Company's multi-family residential development located in TRCC, is underway. Phase 1 includes 228 of the planned 495 residential units, with the first units becoming available in the second quarter of 2025 and the remaining units in this phase coming online soon thereafter. See www.terravistatejon.com for further information.



Construction of a new distribution facility for Nestlé USA is underway on the east side of TRCC, which will total more than 700,000 square feet.



Construction of a new distribution facility for Nestlé USA is underway on the east side of TRCC, which will total more than 700,000 square feet.



On October 4, 2024, a new joint venture with Dedeaux Properties was formed to develop, lease, and manage an industrial building of 510,385 square feet of space at TRCC-East.









Fourth-Quarter





2024





Financial Highlights









GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 186% to $4.5 million, or net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.17, compared with net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.6 million, or net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.06, for the fourth quarter of 2023.



GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 186% to $4.5 million, or net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.17, compared with net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.6 million, or net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.06, for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Revenues and other income, including equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 15% to $21.6 million, compared to $18.8 million for the same period in 2023. Factors behind this change included:





Commercial/industrial segment revenues increased $1.0 million, or 33%, when compared with the fourth quarter in 2023. The primary driver of this increase was a $1.2 million increase in communication lease revenue, attributable primarily to non-recurring amounts received from a right-of-way tenant that increased its fiber optic cables, the increase was partially offset by a decrease of $276,000 in revenue from the PEF lease due to lower spark spread payments.





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture increased $1.0 million, or 45%, when compared with the fourth quarter in 2023. The increase was mainly attributed to the increase of Petro Travel Plaza equity, or TA/Petro, in earnings due to higher fuel margins and a new revenue stream generated by the completed industrial building of TRC-MRC 5, LLC joint venture.







Revenues and other income, including equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 15% to $21.6 million, compared to $18.8 million for the same period in 2023. Factors behind this change included:



Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased 116% to $10.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2023.













Tejon Ranch Co. provides Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, because it offers additional information for monitoring the Company's cash flow performance. A table providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, as well as an explanation of, and important disclosures about, this non-GAAP measure, is included in the tables at the end of this press release.









Fiscal





2024





Financial Highlights









GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders for fiscal 2024 was $2.7 million, or net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted of $0.10, compared with net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.3 million, or $0.12 per share basic and diluted, for 2023.



GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders for fiscal 2024 was $2.7 million, or net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted of $0.10, compared with net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.3 million, or $0.12 per share basic and diluted, for 2023.



Revenues and other income, including equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 1% to $54.7 million in 2024, compared to $54.0 million in 2023. Factors driving this increase included:





An increase in equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures of $4.0 million, or 58%, compared with 2023, primarily resulting from better fuel margins at our TA/Petro joint venture, and a new revenue stream generated by the completed industrial building of TRC-MRC 5, LLC joint venture, combined with higher rental rates or rental escalations of our various joint ventures with Majestic.





An increase in commercial/industrial segment revenue of $0.8 million, or 7%, compared with 2023, primarily resulting from an increase in communication leases revenue as mentioned above.





The increases were partially offset by a decrease of $4.3 million, or 30%, in mineral resources revenue compared to 2023, primarily attributed to lower water sales revenue due to back-to-back above average rainfall years in California.







Revenues and other income, including equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 1% to $54.7 million in 2024, compared to $54.0 million in 2023. Factors driving this increase included:



Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased 9% to $23.4 million for 2024, compared to $21.4 million for 2023.









Tejon Ranch Co. provides Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, because it offers additional information for monitoring the Company's cash flow performance. A table providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, as well as an explanation of, and important disclosures about, this non-GAAP measure, is included in the tables at the end of this press release.









Liquidity and Capital Resources







As of December 31, 2024, total capitalization, including pro rata share (PRS) of unconsolidated joint venture debt, was approximately $605.3 million, consisting of an equity market capitalization of $426.5 million and $178.9 million of debt, and our debt to total capitalization was 29.5%. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and securities totaling approximately $53.7 million and $93.1 million available on its line of credit for total liquidity of $146.8 million. The ratio of total debt including PRS of unconsolidated joint venture debt, net of cash and securities including PRS of unconsolidated joint venture cash, of $113.9 million, to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA of $23.4 million was 4.9x.







2025





Outlook:







The Company will continue to opportunistically pursue commercial/industrial development, multi-family development, leasing, sales, and investment within TRCC and its joint ventures. The Company also will continue to invest in its residential projects, including Mountain Village at Tejon Ranch, Centennial at Tejon Ranch and Grapevine at Tejon Ranch.





California is one of the most highly regulated states in which to engage in real estate development and, as such, natural delays, including those resulting from litigation, can be reasonably anticipated. Accordingly, throughout the next few years, the Company expects net income to fluctuate year-to-year based on the above-mentioned activity, along with commodity prices, production within its farming and mineral resources segments, and the timing of land sales and leasing of land within its commercial developments.





Water sales opportunities each year are impacted by the total precipitation and snowpack runoff in Northern California from winter storms along with State Water Project, or SWP, allocations. The current SWP allocation is at 35% of contract amounts as of February 25, 2025. Although the allocation may increase, the Company is optimistic for a year-over-year increase in water sales opportunities in 2025.





The Company expects its 2025 farming operations to continue to be impacted by higher costs of production, such as fuel costs, fertilizer costs, pest control costs, and labor costs. The almond industry currently projects 2024 yields to be about 2.6 billion pounds, down from the previous report of over 3.0 billion pounds. The Company expects this estimate, along with a lower inventory carry forward, will help improve pricing. Additionally in 2025, the Company's crop segmentation in its farming division will include the planting of an olive orchard, diversifying the Company's commodity products and best positioning the Company for market changes.







About Tejon Ranch Co.







Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 15 miles east of Bakersfield.





More information about Tejon Ranch Co. can be found online at





http://www.tejonranch.com





.







Forward Looking Statements:







The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements based on economic forecasts, strategic plans, and other factors, which by their nature involve risk and uncertainties. In particular, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: business conditions and the general economy, future commodity prices and yields, market forces, the ability to obtain various governmental entitlements and permits, interest rates and other risks inherent in real estate and agriculture businesses. For further information on factors that could affect the Company, the reader should refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



















TEJON RANCH CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In thousands, except per share data)





















December 31













2024













2023













ASSETS





















Current Assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





39,267









$





31,907













Marketable securities - available-for-sale









14,441













32,556













Accounts receivable









7,916













8,352













Inventories









3,972













3,493













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









3,806













3,502













Total current assets









69,402













79,810













Real estate and improvements - held for lease, net









16,253













16,609













Real estate development (includes $124,136 at December 31, 2024 and $119,788 at December 31, 2023, attributable to Centennial Founders, LLC, Note 17)









377,905













337,257













Property and equipment, net









56,387













53,985













Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures









28,980













33,648













Net investment in water assets









55,091













52,130













Other assets









3,980













4,084













TOTAL ASSETS





$





607,998









$





577,523













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















Current Liabilities:





















Trade accounts payable





$





9,085









$





6,457













Accrued liabilities and other









5,549













3,214













Deferred income









2,162













1,891













Total current liabilities









16,796













11,562













Long-term debt, less current portion









—













—













Revolving line of credit









66,942













47,942













Long-term deferred gains









11,447













11,447













Deferred tax liability









9,059













8,269













Other liabilities









14,798













15,207













Total liabilities









119,042













94,427













Commitments and contingencies





















Equity:





















Tejon Ranch Co. stockholders’ equity





















Common stock, $0.50 par value per share:





















Authorized shares - 50,000,000





















Issued and outstanding shares - 26,822,768 at December 31, 2024 and 26,770,545 at December 31, 2023









13,412













13,386













Additional paid-in capital









348,497













345,609













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









87













(171





)









Retained earnings









111,598













108,908













Total Tejon Ranch Co. stockholders’ equity









473,594













467,732













Non-controlling interest









15,362













15,364













Total equity









488,956













483,096













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





$





607,998









$





577,523



























TEJON RANCH CO.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(In thousands, except earnings per share)





















Three-Months Ended





December 31,









Year Ended





December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023













Revenues:





































Real estate - commercial/industrial





$





4,055













$





3,052













$





12,552













$





11,758













Mineral resources









2,527

















2,894

















10,214

















14,524













Farming









9,676

















9,098

















13,925

















13,950













Ranch operations









1,677

















1,123

















5,195

















4,507













Total revenues









17,935

















16,167

















41,886

















44,739













Costs and expenses:





































Real estate - commercial/industrial









1,905

















2,536

















7,910

















8,053













Real estate - resort/residential









299

















449

















2,615

















1,528













Mineral resources









2,009

















1,694

















7,052

















8,685













Farming









8,145

















9,613

















17,551

















15,257













Ranch operations









1,153

















1,179

















4,864

















5,043













Corporate expenses









2,298

















3,048

















11,092

















9,872













Total expenses









15,809

















18,519

















51,084

















48,438













Operating (loss) income









2,126

















(2,352





)













(9,198





)













(3,699





)









Other income:





































Investment income









430

















782

















2,273

















2,557













Other (loss) income, net









(82





)













(410





)













(292





)













(138





)









Total other income, net









348

















372

















1,981

















2,419













(Loss) income from operations before equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures and income tax expense









2,474

















(1,980





)













(7,217





)













(1,280





)









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, net









3,270

















2,252

















10,881

















6,868













Income before income taxes









5,744

















272

















3,664

















5,588













Income tax expense









1,262

















(1,296





)













976

















2,323













Net income









4,482

















1,568

















2,688

















3,265













Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest









(1





)













3

















(2





)













—













Net income attributable to common stockholders





$





4,483













$





1,565













$





2,690













$





3,265













Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic





$





0.17













$





0.06













$





0.10













$





0.12













Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted





$





0.17













$





0.06













$





0.10













$





0.12













Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





































Common stock









26,821,449

















26,739,791

















26,806,173

















26,706,824













Common stock equivalents: stock options, grants









7,895

















2,789

















17,233

















—













Diluted shares outstanding









26,829,344

















26,742,580

















26,823,406

















26,706,824



























Non-GAAP Financial Measure



















This news release includes references to the Company’s non-GAAP financial measure “EBITDA.” EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure, and is used by us and others as a supplemental measure of performance. We use Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance of our core operations, for financial and operational decision making, and as a supplemental or additional means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA, excluding stock compensation expense and asset abandonment charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors relevant and useful information because it permits investors to view income from our operations on an unleveraged basis before the effects of taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, and abandonment charges. By excluding interest expense and income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA allow investors to measure our performance independent of our capital structure and indebtedness and, therefore, allow for a more meaningful comparison of our performance to that of other companies, both in the real estate industry and in other industries. We believe that excluding charges related to share-based compensation facilitates a comparison of our operations across periods and among other companies without the variances caused by different valuation methodologies, the volatility of the expense (which depends on market forces outside our control), and the assumptions and the variety of award types that a company can use. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as measures of our performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our historical cash expenditures or future cash requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are relevant and widely used measures of performance, they do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP. Further, our computation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.











TEJON RANCH CO.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures







(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended December 31,









Year Ended





December 31,











($ in thousands)











2024

















2023

















2024

















2023













Net income





$





4,482













$





1,568













$





2,688













$





3,265













Net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interest









(1





)













3

















(2





)













—













Interest, net





































Consolidated interest income









(430





)













(782





)













(2,273





)













(2,557





)









Our share of interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures









1,540

















1,261

















6,165

















4,879













Total interest, net









1,110

















479

















3,892

















2,322













Income tax expense









1,262

















(1,296





)













976

















2,323













Depreciation and amortization





































Consolidated









1,748

















1,803

















4,885

















4,806













Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures









1,764

















1,413

















6,753

















5,418













Total depreciation and amortization









3,512

















3,216

















11,638

















10,224













EBITDA





$





10,367













$





3,964













$





19,196













$





18,134













Stock compensation expense





$





96













$





883













$





4,182













$





3,252















Adjusted EBITDA







$





10,463













$





4,847













$





23,378













$





21,386



























Summary of Outstanding Debt as of





December 31, 2024







(Unaudited)



















Entity/Borrowing









Amount









% Share









PRS Debt











Revolving line-of-credit





$





66,942





100





%





$





66,942









Petro Travel Plaza Holdings, LLC









11,793





60





%









7,076









TRCC/Rock Outlet Center, LLC









20,545





50





%









10,273









TRC-MRC 1, LLC









21,470





50





%









10,735









TRC-MRC 2, LLC









21,234





50





%









10,617









TRC-MRC 3, LLC









32,722





50





%









16,361









TRC-MRC 4, LLC









60,906





50





%









30,453









TRC-MRC 5, LLC









52,795





50





%









26,398













$





288,407









$





178,855























Capitalization and Debt Ratios







(Unaudited)























December 31, 2024















Period end share price





$





15.90

















Outstanding shares









26,822,768

















Equity market capitalization as of reporting date





$





426,482

















Total debt, including PRS unconsolidated joint venture debt





$





178,854

















Total market capitalization





$





605,336

















Debt to total market capitalization









29.5





%













Net debt, including PRS unconsolidated joint venture debt and cash, to TTM adjusted EBITDA









4.9









x





































