Tejon Ranch Co. Receives ISS Recommendation to Vote "FOR" All Director Nominees in Upcoming Shareholders Meeting

Tejon Ranch Co. announces ISS's support for its director nominees in upcoming shareholder vote, urging shareholders to vote accordingly.

Tejon Ranch Co. announced that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that shareholders vote "FOR" its 10 director nominees at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 13, 2025. ISS criticized Bulldog Investors for not presenting a compelling case against Tejon's management and noted that some of Bulldog's nominees are overboarded. Tejon expressed satisfaction with ISS's endorsement, emphasizing that its board has the necessary experience and vision to maximize shareholder value. The Company is urging shareholders to follow ISS's recommendation by voting for Tejon's nominees and against those of Bulldog, and provided contact information for assistance with voting.

Potential Positives

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended shareholders vote “FOR” all 10 of Tejon’s director nominees, indicating strong support for the current board.

ISS's endorsement reinforces the belief that Tejon's Board has the right mix of experience and strategic vision, which is a vote of confidence in the company's management.

The recommendation highlights that the dissident’s case for change is unconvincing, reducing uncertainty around the company’s future and protecting shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates a contentious relationship with Bulldog Investors, suggesting internal conflicts and potential instability within the company's governance.

ISS's recommendation, while supportive of Tejon's nominees, also highlights the lack of a compelling case for change from Bulldog, which may reflect poorly on the company's perceived agility and responsiveness to shareholder concerns.

The urgency conveyed in the call to action for shareholders to vote may hint at underlying uncertainty regarding the support for management, necessitating a strong push for shareholder engagement.

FAQ

What did the ISS recommend for Tejon Ranch shareholders?

The ISS recommended shareholders vote “FOR” all 10 director nominees on Tejon’s WHITE Proxy Card.

Why does Tejon Ranch support its board nominees?

Tejon believes its board has the right experience and strategic vision to protect shareholder value.

What is the date of Tejon's Annual Meeting of Shareholders?

Tejon's Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for May 13, 2025.

How can shareholders vote for Tejon's nominees?

Shareholders may vote by internet or mail following the instructions on the WHITE proxy card.

Where can I find more information about Tejon Ranch Co.?

For more information, visit Tejon Ranch's official website at www.tejonranch.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

TEJON RANCH, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC), (“Tejon” or the “Company”), a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that shareholders vote



“FOR”





ONLY



Tejon’s 10 highly-qualified director nominees on the Company’s



WHITE



Proxy Card in connection with its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 13, 2025.





In its May 2, 2025, report, ISS highlighted:



1









Bulldog Investors (“Bulldog”) “has not presented a compelling case for change. As such, support for all management nominees is warranted on the management card.”











Bulldog Investors (“Bulldog”) “has not presented a compelling case for change. As such, support for all management nominees is warranted on the management card.”



“Moreover, the dissident does not even provide a public view on which management nominees it hopes to unseat, and two of the dissident's three nominees are already overboarded. As such, the dissident has not presented a compelling case for change.”











Tejon issued the following statement:







We are pleased that ISS has recommended shareholders vote “FOR” all 10 of Tejon’s director nominees.



ISS’s endorsement reinforces what we believe and what many of our long-term shareholders recognize: Tejon’s Board has the right mix of experience, discipline, and strategic vision to continue unlocking the full value of our unmatched land portfolio.





ISS’s support confirms that



Tejon’s Board is best positioned to protect shareholder value



and Bulldog’s nominees would pose unnecessary risk to the Company’s long-term success.





We urge all Tejon shareholders to follow ISS’s recommendation by voting



“FOR” ONLY Tejon’s 10 nominees



on the Company’s



WHITE



proxy card and



withholding all votes from Bulldog’s nominees.

















YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT, NO MATTER HOW MANY SHARES YOU OWN.











YOU MAY VOTE BY THE INTERNET OR MAIL BY FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS ON THE



WHITE



PROXY CARD.



WE URGE YOU TO VOTE TODAY!











If you have any questions or require any assistance with voting your shares, please contact:









D.F. King & Co., Inc.





48 Wall Street





New York, NY 10005





Banks and Brokers: (212) 390-0450





All Others: (866) 796-7184





Email:



TRC@dfking.com





















_________________________________





1



Permission to use quotations was neither sought nor obtained.





Vestra Advisors is serving as financial advisor to Tejon and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as the Company’s legal advisor.







About Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC)







Tejon Ranch Co. is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness Company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield. For more information on the Company, please go to



www.tejonranch.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements about future events and circumstances. Generally speaking, any statement not based upon historical fact is a forward-looking statement. In particular, statements regarding Tejon’s plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding its business and industry are forward-looking statements. They reflect Tejon’s expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Tejon does not undertake to update such forward-looking statements. You should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements. Tejon’s business results are subject to a variety of risks, including business conditions and the general economy, future commodity prices and yields, market forces, the ability to obtain various governmental entitlements and permits, interest rates and other risks inherent in real estate and agriculture businesses. For further information on factors that could affect Tejon’s business results, refer to Tejon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Additional Information and Where to Find It







Tejon has filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and WHITE proxy card with the SEC in connection with its solicitation of proxies for its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.





SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED BY TEJON AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC AS THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain copies of these documents and other documents Tejon files with the SEC free of charge at the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Copies of the documents filed by Tejon are also available free of charge by accessing Tejon’s website at



www.tejonranch.com



.







Participants







Tejon, its directors, certain of its executive officers, and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to a solicitation by Tejon. The identity of individual participants and information about their direct and indirect interests in the solicitation is available in Tejon’s



definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 3, 2025 under “Supplemental Information Regarding Participants in the Solicitation” in Appendix A,



which is available free of charge at the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.







Contacts:









Investors







Nicholas Ortiz





Tejon Ranch Co., Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs





661-663-4212







nortiz@tejonranch.com









Media







Eric Brielmann / Jed Repko





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





(212) 355-4449



