Tejon Ranch Co. Receives Favorable Proxy Recommendations Ahead of Annual Shareholders Meeting

Tejon Ranch Co. receives backing from proxy advisory firms for its board nominees ahead of the May 13, 2025, shareholder meeting.

Tejon Ranch Company announced that Egan-Jones Proxy Services has joined ISS and Glass Lewis in endorsing the company's 10 director nominees for the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 13, 2025. Egan-Jones recommended shareholders vote "FOR" all of Tejon's nominees, emphasizing the company’s significant progress on developments that could yield substantial returns. They advised against supporting nominees from Bulldog Investor, citing a lack of necessary experience and a clear plan for Tejon's future. Tejon reaffirmed its commitment to a disciplined growth strategy, warning that Bulldog's involvement could introduce disruptive short-term thinking. The company urges shareholders to vote and provides information on how to participate.

Potential Positives

Egan-Jones Proxy Services, along with ISS and Glass Lewis, has recommended that shareholders vote “FOR” all 10 of Tejon's highly-qualified director nominees, indicating strong support for the current board.

The recommendation highlights Tejon's significant progress in securing entitlements for developments, which includes having 16,000 homes that are fully permitted and entitled, suggesting a positive outlook for future returns.

The release emphasizes the risk of short-term disruptions introduced by opposing nominees, which could threaten Tejon's momentum and long-term growth strategy.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates a proxy battle, which could signal instability or dissent among shareholders and may distract from the company's core business activities.

The recommendation against Bulldog Investor nominees suggests that there is significant opposition to some shareholder interests, potentially reflecting a divide in the investor base.

The statement of urgency for shareholders to vote may imply that the company is facing uncertain support from its own investors regarding the current board's direction.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Tejon Ranch's upcoming Annual Meeting?

The Annual Meeting aims to vote on the proposed director nominees and discuss company strategies.

Who recommends that Tejon shareholders vote "FOR" the director nominees?

Egan-Jones, ISS, and Glass Lewis have all recommended Tejon shareholders vote "FOR" the 10 nominees.

When is Tejon's Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled?

The Annual Meeting is scheduled for May 13, 2025.

How can shareholders vote in the meeting?

Shareholders can vote by internet or mail by following the instructions on the WHITE Proxy Card.

Why should shareholders support Tejon’s current Board?

The Board is seen as best equipped to execute the company’s long-term growth strategy and drive shareholder value.

Full Release



TEJON RANCH, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC), (“Tejon” or the “Company”), a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, today announced that Egan-Jones Proxy Services (“Egan-Jones”), has joined Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) in recommending that shareholders vote



“FOR”





ONLY



Tejon’s 10 highly-qualified director nominees on the Company’s



WHITE



Proxy Card in connection with its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 13, 2025. Additional information, including details on how to vote, can be found at



www.VoteForTejon.com



.





In its May 5, 2025, report, Egan-Jones recommended Tejon shareholders:



1











Vote “FOR” all 10 of the Company’s nominees



, noting that “TRC has already made substantial progress towards winning the entitlements needed for developments and already have 16,000 homes that are fully permitted, litigated, and entitled, we do not think it wise to 'throw away' those efforts. Once the communities have been developed, we expect they will generate sign[i]ficant returns.”







, noting that “TRC has already made substantial progress towards winning the entitlements needed for developments and already have 16,000 homes that are fully permitted, litigated, and entitled, we do not think it wise to 'throw away' those efforts. Once the communities have been developed, we expect they will generate sign[i]ficant returns.”





“WITHHOLD” on all Bulldog Investor (“Bulldog”) nominees



, as it “do[es] not believe the Bulldog nominees possess the experience to drive TRC forward… Furthermore, they have not presented a compelling or credible plan that would benefit Tejon Ranch and its shareholders.”











Tejon issued the following statement:







All three leading proxy advisory firms



have independently recommended that Tejon shareholders



vote “FOR” all 10 of our highly-qualified director nominees



. It is clear that ISS, Glass Lewis, and Egan-Jones recognize what is at stake for our Company. Their support affirms our view that Tejon’s current Board is best positioned to continue executing our disciplined, long-term growth strategy.



Bulldog’s campaign threatens to derail our momentum, introducing disruption and short-term thinking at a critical time.







Tejon’s expert and engaged Board –



Steven A. Betts, Gregory S. Bielli, Denise Gammon, Anthony L. Leggio, Jeffrey J. McCall, Norman J. Metcalfe, Eric H. Speron, Daniel R. Tisch, Michael H. Winer and Kenneth G. Yee



– is committed to the successful execution of Tejon’s strategic priorities to drive shareholder value.







The May 13, 2025, Annual Meeting is just over one week away. Vote “FOR” ALL 10 of Tejon’s director nominees TODAY to protect the value of your investment.

















YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT, NO MATTER HOW MANY SHARES YOU OWN.











YOU MAY VOTE BY THE INTERNET OR MAIL BY FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS ON THE



WHITE



PROXY CARD.



WE URGE YOU TO VOTE TODAY!











If you have any questions or require any assistance with voting your shares, please contact:









D.F. King & Co., Inc.





48 Wall Street





New York, NY 10005





Banks and Brokers: (212) 390-0450





All Others: (866) 796-7184





Email:



TRC@dfking.com























Vestra Advisors is serving as financial advisor to Tejon and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as the Company’s legal advisor.







About Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC)







Tejon Ranch Co. is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness Company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield. For more information on the Company, please go to



www.tejonranch.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements about future events and circumstances. Generally speaking, any statement not based upon historical fact is a forward-looking statement. In particular, statements regarding Tejon’s plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding its business and industry are forward-looking statements. They reflect Tejon’s expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Tejon does not undertake to update such forward-looking statements. You should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements. Tejon’s business results are subject to a variety of risks, including business conditions and the general economy, future commodity prices and yields, market forces, the ability to obtain various governmental entitlements and permits, interest rates and other risks inherent in real estate and agriculture businesses. For further information on factors that could affect Tejon’s business results, refer to Tejon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Additional Information and Where to Find It







Tejon has filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and WHITE proxy card with the SEC in connection with its solicitation of proxies for its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.





SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED BY TEJON AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC AS THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain copies of these documents and other documents Tejon files with the SEC free of charge at the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Copies of the documents filed by Tejon are also available free of charge by accessing Tejon’s website at



www.tejonranch.com



.







Participants







Tejon, its directors, certain of its executive officers, and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to a solicitation by Tejon. The identity of individual participants and information about their direct and indirect interests in the solicitation is available in Tejon’s



definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 3, 2025 under “Supplemental Information Regarding Participants in the Solicitation” in Appendix A,



which is available free of charge at the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.







Contacts:









Investors







Nicholas Ortiz





Tejon Ranch Co., Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs





(661) 663-4212







nortiz@tejonranch.com









Media







Eric Brielmann / Jed Repko





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





(212) 355-4449







1



Permission to use quotations was neither sought nor obtained.



