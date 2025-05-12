Tejon Ranch Co. Encourages Shareholders to Vote for Highly Qualified Director Nominees Ahead of Annual Meeting

Tejon Ranch urges shareholders to vote for its 10 director nominees amid a proxy battle with Bulldog Investors.

Tejon Ranch Co. is urging its shareholders to vote "FOR" its 10 director nominees using the WHITE Proxy Card ahead of the Annual Meeting on May 13, 2025. The company emphasizes that its board and executive team are positioned for long-term growth and value creation, contrasting their qualifications with Bulldog Investors, who is attempting to replace some directors with individuals lacking relevant experience. Tejon asserts that Bulldog's campaign could undermine its progress and strategic goals. The company has garnered support from leading proxy advisory firms endorsing its nominees, highlighting their expertise in California’s real estate market. Shareholders are reminded that their votes are crucial, regardless of the number of shares they own, and are encouraged to act quickly to protect their investment.

Potential Positives

Tejon Ranch emphasizes the importance of shareholder engagement by urging shareholders to vote for its highly qualified director nominees, highlighting a commitment to maintaining strong corporate governance.

The press release outlines the board's experience and qualifications, presenting a strong case for their continuity in guiding the company's growth, particularly in California's real estate sector.

Independent endorsements from leading proxy advisory firms signal confidence in Tejon's leadership, reinforcing the company's credibility and positioning as a candidate for shareholder support.

The message positions Tejon as pro-active and attentive, urging shareholders to act promptly to protect their investments, thus indicating a focus on long-term value creation.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates a contentious proxy battle, highlighting potential discord within the company's governance, which may create uncertainty among investors.

The statement implies that the opposing party, Bulldog Investors, is attempting to disrupt the company's long-term strategies, which could signal instability in leadership and strategic direction.

The emphasis on urging shareholders to vote only for Tejon's nominees may reflect underlying concerns about the effectiveness of the current board and its ability to secure shareholder confidence.

FAQ

What is the date of the Tejon Ranch Annual Meeting?

The Tejon Ranch Annual Meeting is scheduled for May 13, 2025.

How can shareholders vote for Tejon's director nominees?

Shareholders can vote by using the WHITE proxy card, either by internet or mail.

Who are the nominated directors for Tejon Ranch?

The 10 nominated directors include Steven A. Betts, Denise Gammon, and Michael H. Winer, among others.

Why should shareholders vote for Tejon's nominees?

Tejon's nominees have the expertise crucial for the company's growth and have received endorsements from leading proxy advisory firms.

What should I do if I have questions about voting?

For assistance with voting your shares, contact D.F. King & Co. at (866) 796-7184.

Full Release



TEJON RANCH, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC), (“Tejon” or the “Company”), a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, today reminded all Tejon shareholders to vote



“FOR” ONLY



Tejon’s 10 highly qualified director nominees on the Company’s



WHITE



Proxy Card in connection with its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 13, 2025. Additional information, including details on how to vote, can be found at





www.VoteForTejon.com





.





Tejon issued the following statement:





Ahead of tomorrow’s Annual Meeting, you have the opportunity to make a critical decision that impacts our company. Our Board of Directors and executive team have worked to position Tejon for long-term growth and establish a clear path toward strategic value creation. With decades of progress at stake,



now is the time to take action to protect your investment. Your vote is important, no matter how many shares you own.







Bulldog Investors (“Bulldog”) is attempting to install three unqualified individuals whose experience waging proxy fights at closed-end funds is entirely unrelated to navigating the complicated real estate development process in California.



Bulldog has shown an astonishing lack of effort in articulating any credible plan,



demonstrating that it will not bring the diligence and thoughtfulness required to support Tejon’s continued growth. Bulldog’s self-serving campaign threatens to derail our work developing true master-planned communities for the benefit of all Tejon stakeholders and the State of California.





By contrast, Tejon’s directors bring expertise that is crucial to our business, particularly regarding California’s commercial and residential real estate industry. Our directors have proven that they can successfully execute Tejon’s strategy and are committed to acting in the best interests of our shareholders.



Our Board’s leadership and dedication are exactly what Tejon needs to thrive going forward as we enter this critical phase of growth.







Independent third parties, including



all three leading proxy advisory firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones –



also recognize the deficiencies in Bulldog’s campaign. They all have endorsed Tejon’s 10 director nominees, emphasizing that our Board is best positioned to drive our company forward. Tejon’s nominees have earned the trust and support of state and local leaders because they bring the experience to help shape the region’s future.







Time is running out! We urge you to vote TODAY “FOR” ONLY Tejon’s 10 director nominees



– Steven A. Betts, Gregory S. Bielli, Denise Gammon, Anthony L. Leggio, Jeffrey J. McCall, Norman J. Metcalfe, Eric H. Speron, Daniel R. Tisch, Michael H. Winer and Kenneth G. Yee – on the Company’s



WHITE



proxy card.



Do not let Bulldog’s short-term agenda disrupt the long-term value we are delivering. The future of Tejon and your investment depends on your vote.





























YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT, NO MATTER HOW MANY SHARES YOU OWN.



















YOU MAY VOTE BY THE INTERNET OR MAIL BY FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS ON THE







WHITE



PROXY CARD.



WE URGE YOU TO VOTE TODAY!



















If you have any questions or require any assistance with voting your shares, please contact:

















D.F. King & Co., Inc.





48 Wall Street





New York, NY 10005





Banks and Brokers: (212) 390-0450





All Others: (866) 796-7184





Email:





TRC@dfking.com





























Vestra Advisors is serving as financial advisor to Tejon and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as the Company’s legal advisor.







About Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC)







Tejon Ranch Co. is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness Company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield. For more information on the Company, please go to





www.tejonranch.com





.







Forward Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements about future events and circumstances. Generally speaking, any statement not based upon historical fact is a forward-looking statement. In particular, statements regarding Tejon’s plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding its business and industry are forward-looking statements. They reflect Tejon’s expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Tejon does not undertake to update such forward-looking statements. You should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements. Tejon’s business results are subject to a variety of risks, including business conditions and the general economy, future commodity prices and yields, market forces, the ability to obtain various governmental entitlements and permits, interest rates and other risks inherent in real estate and agriculture businesses. For further information on factors that could affect Tejon’s business results, refer to Tejon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Additional Information and Where to Find It







Tejon has filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and WHITE proxy card with the SEC in connection with its solicitation of proxies for its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.





SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED BY TEJON AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC AS THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain copies of these documents and other documents Tejon files with the SEC free of charge at the SEC’s website at





www.sec.gov





. Copies of the documents filed by Tejon are also available free of charge by accessing Tejon’s website at





www.tejonranch.com





.







Participants







Tejon, its directors, certain of its executive officers, and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to a solicitation by Tejon. The identity of individual participants and information about their direct and indirect interests in the solicitation is available in Tejon’s



definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 3, 2025 under “Supplemental Information Regarding Participants in the Solicitation” in Appendix A,



which is available free of charge at the SEC’s website at





www.sec.gov





.







Contacts:









Investors







Nicholas Ortiz





Tejon Ranch Co., Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs





(661) 663-4212









nortiz@tejonranch.com











Media







Eric Brielmann / Jed Repko





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





(212) 355-4449



