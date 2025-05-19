Tejon Ranch Co. Announces Election Results: Shareholders Re-Elect Majority of Board and Elect Andrew Dakos

Tejon Ranch shareholders re-elected directors and welcomed Andrew Dakos, affirming confidence in the company's strategic direction.

Tejon Ranch Company has announced the results of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, where shareholders re-elected several directors and elected Andrew Dakos to the Board. The company expressed gratitude for the strong support from shareholders, highlighting the board's experience and long-term vision. Tejon remains committed to successful land entitlement and community development, emphasizing the importance of engaging with shareholders to understand diverse perspectives. Andrew Dakos, a Principal and Partner with Bulldog Investors, noted that he believes Tejon's stock undervalues its assets and looks forward to maximizing shareholder value. The company is filing the final voting results with the SEC and acknowledged the contributions of departing board member Michael Winer.

Potential Positives

Shareholder re-election of the majority of the Board underscores strong investor confidence in Tejon Ranch's strategic direction and leadership.

Election of Andrew Dakos, who believes the stock is undervalued, may attract further focus on maximizing shareholder value.

The press release highlights the company's commitment to land entitlement and community development, reflecting a proactive approach to future growth.

Engagement with a broad cross-section of shareholders demonstrates transparency and responsiveness, which can strengthen stakeholder relationships.

Potential Negatives

Shareholder confidence might be in question despite re-election of most directors, indicating potential dissatisfaction or challenges with the company's direction and strategy.

The departure of long-serving board member Michael Winer could raise concerns about loss of experienced leadership and institutional knowledge.

Andrew Dakos's statement about the company's stock undervaluing its assets suggests that shareholders may feel the company's management has not effectively realized its full potential, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What were the results of the Tejon Ranch 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders?

Tejon shareholders voted to re-elect nine directors and elect Andrew Dakos to the Board of Directors.

Who are the newly elected members of the Board?

Andrew Dakos has been elected, joining re-elected directors including Steven Betts and Denise Gammon.

What is Tejon Ranch's core business focus?

Tejon Ranch Co. is primarily focused on real estate development and agribusiness within its 270,000-acre land holding.

What statements were made regarding shareholder engagement?

The Company expressed gratitude for shareholder support and emphasized the importance of feedback during the election process.

Where can I find more information about Tejon Ranch Co.?

More information can be found on Tejon Ranch's official website at www.tejonranch.com.

Full Release



TEJON RANCH, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC), (“Tejon” or the “Company”), a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, today announced that, based on the final vote count certified by the independent election inspector following the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Tejon shareholders have voted to re-elect Steven Betts, Gregory Bielli, Denise Gammon, Anthony Leggio, Jeffrey McCall, Norman Metcalfe, Eric Speron, Daniel Tisch and Kenneth Yee and to elect Andrew Dakos to the Company’s Board of Directors.





Tejon issued the following statement:





We are grateful for the strong support we received from Tejon shareholders throughout this process. Their votes reaffirmed the depth of experience, strategic discipline and long-term vision on our Board – re-electing the vast majority of Tejon directors with overwhelming support. We remain committed to building on our track record of successful land entitlement and master-planned community development.





As part of this process, we engaged with a broad cross-section of our shareholder base and heard a wide range of perspectives. We take that feedback seriously. The result of this election reflects confidence in our direction, but also a responsibility to continue earning that trust by executing with discipline and communicating with clarity.





We welcome Andrew Dakos to the Board and look forward to working together. This is a pivotal moment for Tejon Ranch Company. These results reflect both shareholder confidence in our long-term strategy and a shared desire to unlock the full potential of our assets.





We thank Michael Winer for his contributions to Tejon. In his 24 years on the Board, Mr. Winer has played a meaningful role in the oversight of our Company, adding critical insights and expertise to our Board throughout his tenure, and we wish him the best as he departs the Board.





Upon his election to the Tejon Ranch Company Board of Directors, Andrew Dakos, Principal & Partner with Bulldog Investors said: “I believe Tejon Ranch’s stock substantially undervalues its assets and I look forward to working with the board and management team to maximize value for all shareholders.”





The Company is filing the final voting results, as tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Elections, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







About Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC)







Tejon Ranch Co. is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness Company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield. For more information on the Company, please go to





www.tejonranch.com





.







Forward Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements about future events and circumstances. Generally speaking, any statement not based upon historical fact is a forward-looking statement. In particular, statements regarding Tejon’s plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding its business and industry are forward-looking statements. They reflect Tejon’s expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Tejon does not undertake to update such forward-looking statements. You should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements. Tejon’s business results are subject to a variety of risks, including business conditions and the general economy, future commodity prices and yields, market forces, the ability to obtain various governmental entitlements and permits, interest rates and other risks inherent in real estate and agriculture businesses. For further information on factors that could affect Tejon’s business results, refer to Tejon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Contacts:









Investors







Nicholas Ortiz





Tejon Ranch Co., Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs





(661) 663-4212









nortiz@tejonranch.com











Media







Eric Brielmann / Jed Repko





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





(212) 355-4449



