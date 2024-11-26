News & Insights

Stocks

Teho International Holds AGM, Engages Shareholders

November 26, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Teho International, Inc. Ltd. (SG:5OQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Teho International Inc Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting at the Carlton Hotel in Singapore, where key management and board members were introduced, and shareholders were invited to engage in a Q&A session. Despite prior inquiries from the Securities Investors Association, no additional questions were raised by shareholders regarding the AGM agenda. This meeting underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

For further insights into SG:5OQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.