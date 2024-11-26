Teho International Holds AGM, Engages Shareholders

Teho International, Inc. Ltd. (SG:5OQ) has released an update.

Teho International Inc Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting at the Carlton Hotel in Singapore, where key management and board members were introduced, and shareholders were invited to engage in a Q&A session. Despite prior inquiries from the Securities Investors Association, no additional questions were raised by shareholders regarding the AGM agenda. This meeting underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

