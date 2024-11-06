Tegna's Earnings: A Preview

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Tegna to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86.

Anticipation surrounds Tegna's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 3.64% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Tegna's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.43 0.47 0.40 EPS Actual 0.50 0.45 0.43 0.39 Price Change % -4.0% 2.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Performance of Tegna Shares

Shares of Tegna were trading at $16.06 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Tegna

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Tegna.

The consensus rating for Tegna is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $21.0 implies a potential 30.76% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Sinclair, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sinclair, with an average 1-year price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential 44.77% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Sinclair are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tegna Buy -2.89% $278.32M 2.92% Sinclair Buy 7.94% $404M 5.05%

Key Takeaway:

Tegna has a lower revenue growth rate compared to its peer. Tegna's gross profit is lower than its peer. Tegna's return on equity is also lower than its peer.

About Tegna

Tegna Inc is a media company with a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites. The firm has television stations and radio stations in approximately U.S. markets. The company owns multicast networks of True Crime Network, Twist, and Quest. Each television station also has a robust digital presence across online, mobile, connected television, and social platforms, reaching consumers on all devices and platforms used to consume news content. It generates key revenue from advertising and marketing services, subscriptions, political advertising, and other services.

Financial Milestones: Tegna's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Tegna faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.89% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tegna's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tegna's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tegna's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tegna's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.12.

To track all earnings releases for Tegna visit their earnings calendar on our site.

