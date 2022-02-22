Tegna to be acquired by Standard General at about $5.4 billion

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. regional TV station operator Tegna Inc TGNA.N will be acquired by an affiliate of shareholder Standard General for $24.00 per share in cash at a deal value of about $5.4 billion.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

