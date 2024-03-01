TEGNA (TGNA) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

TEGNA’s TGNA fourth-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.51% and decreased 56.1% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues declined 20.9% year over year to $725.9 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%. The year-over-year decline was due to the reduction of political revenues from the mid-term election cycle last year and a fall in Advertising and Marketing Services revenues.



In December 2023, TEGNA’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $650 million of its common stock. This new share repurchase program will expire on Dec 31, 2025.

TEGNA Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TEGNA Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TEGNA Inc. Quote

Quarter in Details

Subscription revenues (46.7% of total revenues) decreased 8.9% year over year to $339.3 million due to contractual rate increases, partially offset by a fall in subscribers.



Advertising and Marketing Services revenues (48.5% of total revenues) dipped 0.3% year over year to $351.9 million due to continued macroeconomic headwinds. However, fourth-quarter 2023 advertising trends saw sequential improvement from the prior quarter.



Political revenues (3.2% of total revenues) were $22.9 million, down from $179.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Other revenues (1.6% of total revenues) were $11.8 million, down 5.8% year over year.



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA plunged 50.9% year over year to $177.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 1,490 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period to 24.4%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses (80.2% of total revenues) of $582.1 million were down 1.2% year over year. This decrease was due to lower variable cost of sales for digital revenues and a rise in operating expenses.



Non-GAAP operating income declined 54.9% year over year to $149.2 million. The operating margin contracted 1,550 bps from the year-ago period to 20.6%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents were $361 million.



Total debt was $2.73 billion and net leverage was 2.8 times as of Dec 31, 2023.



Free cash flow in the fourth quarter was $130 million compared with $60.1 million reported in the previous quarter.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, Tegna expects total GAAP revenues to decline in the low-to-mid single digits.



Non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated to grow in the low-single digits.



For 2024, TGNA expects the net leverage ratio to be below 3x. The company expects 2024/2025 two-year FCF between $900 million and 1.1 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TEGNA carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



Crowdstrike CRWD, SEMrush SEMR and Adobe ADBE are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector.



CRWD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SEMR and ADBE carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Crowdstrike have returned 24% year to date. CRWD is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and fiscal 2024 results on Mar 5.



Shares of SEMrush have lost 8.3% year to date. SEMR is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Mar 4.



Shares of Adobe have lost 5.7% year to date. ADBE is set to release its first-quarter 2024 results on Mar 13.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.