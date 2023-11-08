TEGNA (TGNA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

TEGNA’s TGNA third-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 39 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.71% but decreased 40% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues decreased 11.2% year over year to $713.3 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.25%. The year-over-year decline was due to the reduction of political revenues from the mid-term election cycle last year and a fall in Advertising and Marketing Services revenues.



Since the termination of the merger agreement with Standard General in May, TEGNA has committed to more than $0.8 billion in share repurchases this year, through both ASR programs and the settlement of the merger termination fee in shares.

TEGNA Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TEGNA Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TEGNA Inc. Quote

Quarter in Details

Subscription (53% of revenues) revenues increased 0.1% year over year to $377.9 million, driven by contractual rate increases and partially offset by subscriber declines.



Advertising and Marketing services (43.8% of revenues) revenues decreased 2.6% year over year to $312.4 million due to continued macroeconomic headwinds. However, third-quarter 2023 advertising trends saw sequential improvement from the prior quarter.



Political (1.6% of revenues) revenues were $11.6 million, down from $92.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Other revenues (1.6% of revenues) were $11.3 million, down 6.5% year over year.



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA decreased 37.6% year over year to $165.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 990 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period to 23.3%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses (80.7% of revenues) of $575.7 million were up 1.5% year over year. This increase was driven by programming costs, partially offset by operational expense management improvements.



Non-GAAP operating income decreased 41.7% year over year to $137.5 million. The operating margin contracted 1,010 bps from the year-ago period to 19.3%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents were $553 million.



Total debt was $3 billion and net leverage was 2.61 times as of Sep 30, 2023.



Free cash flow in the third quarter was $60.1 million compared with $112 million reported in the previous quarter.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

TEGNA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



NetEase NTES, AST SpaceMobile ASTS and Genius Sports Limited GENI are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While NTES sports a Zacks Rank #1, ASTS and GENI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of NetEase have gained 54% year to date. NTES is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16.



Shares of AST SpaceMobile have declined 17.6% year to date. ASTS is slated to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 13.



Shares of Genius Sports Limited have gained 51.3% year to date. GENI is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 13.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.