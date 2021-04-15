TEGNA (TGNA) Estimates Record Q1 Earnings, Raises 2021 View

TEGNA’s TGNA shares inched up 0.6% to close at $20.43 on Apr 14 after it announced preliminary estimates for the first quarter of 2021.



The company expects revenues of $727 million, up 6% year over year. Moreover, GAAP earnings are anticipated to be 52 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings are pegged at $714.7 million and 46 cents per share, up 4.5% and 7%, respectively.



Moreover, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $231 million, up 9% year over year.



Markedly, TEGNA’s shares have been up 46.5% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s rally of 13.8%.

Year-to-Date Performance

The top-line growth is expected to be driven by continued growth in subscription revenues and stronger-than-expected advertising and marketing services (“AMS”) revenues.



Markedly, in fourth-quarter 2020, AMS (37.5% of revenues) revenues declined 6.2% year over year to $351.9 million. Subscription (33.5% of revenues) revenues increased 9.5% year over year to $313.7 million. The top line benefited from new station acquisitions and higher rate.



Additionally, free cash flow is expected to be $159 million, up 12% year over year.



TEGNA is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 10.

Raises 2021 Guidance

For 2021, TEGNA reaffirmed its guidance. The company expects subscription revenue growth of mid-high teens percent over 2020.



Moreover, corporate expenses are expected between $44 and $48 million.



Additionally, net leverage ratio is expected to be low 3x for 2021.



Further, for the second quarter of 2021, TEGNA expects revenues to grow in the mid-to-high twenties range. Operating expenses are expected to increase low-double digits percent.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, TEGNA has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Better-ranked stocks in the broader consumer discretionary sector include Mattel MAT, Nextstar Media NXST and Fox FOXA. All three sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Mattel, Nextstar Media and Fox are scheduled to report their quarterly results on Apr 22, May 4 and May 10, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.