TEGNA Reports Preliminary Q4 Results; Renews Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter. The company expects to record adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $424-$429 million, an increase of 85 to 88 percent year-on-year. Revenue is projected to be in the range of $932-$937 million, up 34 to 35 percent.

TEGNA Board has authorized the renewal of its share repurchase program which allows the company to repurchase up to $300 million of its issued and outstanding common stock over the next three years.

