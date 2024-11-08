TEGNA Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

TEGNA’s TGNA third-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 94 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.25% and increased 141.02% on a year-over-year basis.



TGNA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters, while missing once, with the average surprise being 3.22%.



Revenues increased 13% year over year to $806.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.82%. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to strength in political advertising dollars and positive growth in subscription and advertising and marketing services revenues.



Following third-quarter earnings, TGNA shares were down 0.36% in after-hours trading. TGNA’s shares have gained 26.2% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 7.4%.



During the third quarter, TEGNA returned more than $90 million of capital to shareholders with $70 million of share repurchases, representing 4.9 million shares, and paid $21 million in dividends.

Quarter in Details

Advertising and Marketing Services revenues (38.78% of total revenues) increased 0.17% year over year to $312.9 million, primarily due to increased advertising related to the Summer Olympic Games, partially offset by political crowding out.



Subscription revenues (44.1% of total revenues) decreased 6% year over year to $356 million due to a decline in subscribers, partially offset by contractual rate increases.



Political revenues (15.6% of total revenues) were $126 million, a new third-quarter record, up from $11.6 million reported in the year-ago period. Full-year political advertising revenues through Election Day totaled $375 million.



Other revenues (3% of total revenues) were $11 million, up 0.3% year over year.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 62.4% year over year to $269.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 1014 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period to 33.4%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses (70.2% of total revenues) of $566 million were down 1.6% year over year. This decrease was due to a reduction in programming expenses and core cost initiatives.



Non-GAAP operating income increased 75% year over year to $223 million. The operating margin expanded 1052 bps from the year-ago period to 29.81%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2024, total cash and cash equivalents were $536 million.



Total debt was $2.55 billion, and net leverage was 2.8 times as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Adjusted free cash flow in the third quarter was $211.4 million compared with $121 million reported in the previous quarter.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Tegna expects total GAAP revenues to increase 19-21%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated to increase 1-3% in the fourth quarter 2024.



For the full-year 2024, TGNA expects the net leverage ratio to be below 3X. The company expects 2024/2025 two-year adjusted FCF between $900 million and $1.1 billion.

