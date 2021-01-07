TEGNA Inks New Multi-year Deal With FreeWheel - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Media company TEGNA, Inc. (TGNA) and FreeWheel, a Comcast Company (CMCSA), announced Thursday a new multi-year deal to further transform and automate the way TEGNA's buyers and sellers transact, including through CTV/OTT advertising platform Premion.

Under the terms of the deal, TEGNA will continue working with FreeWheel to help enhance business operations in several different ways, including using FreeWheel's Strata platform to process electronic orders through ePort, an automated platform that enables purchasing ads from local television stations.

TEGNA currently connects with agencies through FreeWheel's ePort platform, enabling its sellers to receive electronic orders from buyers, send makegoods back to the buying platform, and receive revisions electronically.

The companies have also committed to continuing their joint innovation initiatives, with a specific focus on working on new marketplace-based technology to enhance programmatic transactions and inventory acquisition.

