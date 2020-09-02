TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TGNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that TGNA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.33, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGNA was $12.33, representing a -32.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.31 and a 28.3% increase over the 52 week low of $9.61.

TGNA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV) and Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). TGNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports TGNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 35.87%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

