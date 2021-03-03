TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TGNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that TGNA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGNA was $17.68, representing a -8.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.27 and a 83.98% increase over the 52 week low of $9.61.

TGNA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). TGNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19. Zacks Investment Research reports TGNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -25.22%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TGNA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TGNA as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQS)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 48.43% over the last 100 days. FLQS has the highest percent weighting of TGNA at 3648%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.