TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TGNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 35.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.84, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGNA was $19.84, representing a -7.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.52 and a 93.56% increase over the 52 week low of $10.25.

TGNA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA). TGNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.31. Zacks Investment Research reports TGNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.81%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

