TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TGNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that TGNA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.73, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGNA was $14.73, representing a -19.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.31 and a 53.28% increase over the 52 week low of $9.61.

TGNA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). TGNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports TGNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 57.25%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

