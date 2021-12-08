TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TGNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TGNA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.52, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGNA was $20.52, representing a -7.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.09 and a 57.3% increase over the 52 week low of $13.05.

TGNA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). TGNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68. Zacks Investment Research reports TGNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.13%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

