TEGNA Inc. to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on August 7

TEGNA Inc. will host a conference call on August 7, 2025, to discuss Q2 earnings results.

TEGNA Inc. will hold a conference call on August 7, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter earnings results. The call will be accessible via webcast on the company’s website and is open to investors, the media, and the public. Attendees wishing to join by phone must register in advance to receive dial-in details. The earnings announcement will be released prior to the market opening on the same day, and additional materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of TEGNA's website. TEGNA operates 64 television stations across 51 U.S. markets, providing crucial local news and services to over 100 million people each month.

Potential Positives

TEGNA Inc. is proactively engaging with investors and the public by hosting a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 earnings, demonstrating transparency and commitment to stakeholder communication.

The earnings announcement will be released before the market opens, which allows investors to make informed decisions based on the timely information provided.

The extensive reach of TEGNA, with 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets and over 100 million monthly viewers, highlights the company's significant presence and influence in the local news sector.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will TEGNA announce its second quarter 2025 earnings?

TEGNA will announce its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025, prior to market opening.

How can I participate in TEGNA'searnings conference call

You can participate by registering at investors.TEGNA.com at least 10 minutes before the call, and then you will receive dial-in details.

Is the TEGNA conference call available to the public?

Yes, the conference call is open to investors, the financial community, media, and the public.

Where can I find TEGNA'searnings callmaterials?

Materials related to the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of TEGNA’s website after the earnings announcement.

Will the conference call be available for later listening?

Yes, the conference call webcast will be archived and accessible at investors.TEGNA.com after the event.

$TGNA Insider Trading Activity

$TGNA insiders have traded $TGNA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNN B. TRELSTAD (EVP and COO, Media Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $1,346,400.

$TGNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $TGNA stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TGNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TGNA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

TYSONS, Va., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11 a.m. (ET).





The conference call will be webcast through the



company’s website



, and is open to investors, the financial community, the media and other members of the public.





To access the meeting by phone, please visit



investors.TEGNA.com



at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to access the links and register before the conference call begins. Once registered, phone participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to seamlessly access the call.





TEGNA’s earnings announcement will be released to news outlets and wire services before the market opens on August 7. Materials related to the call will be available at that time through the Investor Relations section of TEGNA’s website,



investors.TEGNA.com



. The webcast will also be archived and available at



investors.TEGNA.com









About TEGNA







TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people monthly across the web, mobile apps, connected TVs, and linear television. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news. For more information,



TEGNA.com



.







For media inquiries, contact:







Molly McMahon





Senior Director, Corporate Communications





703-873-6422







mmcmahon@TEGNA.com









For investor inquiries, contact:







Julie Heskett





Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer





703-873-6747







investorrelations@TEGNA.com





