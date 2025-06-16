TEGNA Inc. Expands Local News Programming with New Live Morning Newscasts in 50+ Markets

TEGNA Inc. is expanding local news programming, adding live broadcasts from 7 to 9 a.m. in over 50 markets.

TEGNA Inc. announced an expansion of its local news programming by launching live and on-demand newscasts from 7 to 9 a.m. daily in over 50 markets, accessible through streaming services, connected TV apps, and station websites. This initiative aims to cater to the increasing demand for community news coverage, providing more than 100 hours of daily content including breaking news, weather, and traffic for over 100 million viewers. Adrienne Roark, TEGNA's chief content officer, emphasized the importance of local news in informing daily decisions and highlighted the potential benefits for advertisers. Testing of the live digital news stream has already shown a substantial increase in viewership, particularly during severe weather or breaking news events. The full rollout will see stations in 35 markets providing live local programming this summer, with plans to expand to over 50 markets by fall. Viewers can access the livestreams through the TEGNA station Plus app or local websites.

TEGNA is significantly expanding its local news programming with live and on-demand newscasts from 7 to 9 a.m. daily in over 50 markets, enhancing its service to communities and meeting audience demand.

This expansion will deliver over 100 hours of daily breaking news, weather, and traffic to an audience of over 100 million viewers, increasing TEGNA's reach and influence.

Initial testing shows promising results, with viewership in some markets increasing by nearly 50 percent month-over-month, indicating strong audience engagement and interest in the new programming.

The new offerings will create additional opportunities for advertisers to connect with audiences, potentially driving revenue growth for TEGNA.

The announcement of the expansion may indicate existing limitations or gaps in local news coverage, suggesting that TEGNA stations have not fully met audience needs in the past.

There could be significant operational challenges and costs associated with rapidly expanding local news programming, which may impact profitability or financial stability.

What new local news programming is TEGNA launching?

TEGNA is expanding its local news with live and on-demand newscasts from 7 to 9 a.m. in 50+ markets.

How many hours of news will TEGNA deliver daily?

TEGNA plans to deliver over 100 hours of daily breaking news, weather, and traffic to over 100 million viewers.

What platforms will TEGNA's newscasts be available on?

The newscasts will be available through streaming, connected TV apps, and the stations' websites.

When will the local morning livestreams be accessible?

The local morning livestreams will be available daily from 7-9 a.m., with some markets starting this summer.

How can viewers access TEGNA's local livestreams?

Viewers can access the livestreams via the TEGNA station Plus app or their local station’s website.

$TGNA Insider Trading Activity

$TGNA insiders have traded $TGNA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNN B. TRELSTAD (EVP and COO, Media Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $1,346,400.

$TGNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $TGNA stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TGNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TGNA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

TYSONS, Va., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that its stations will be significantly expanding their already substantial local news programming by launching live and on-demand, local newscasts from 7 to 9 a.m. daily in 50+ markets through streaming, connected TV apps, and station websites.





This unprecedented expansion of local news programming is designed to meet audiences’ growing demand for coverage of their communities wherever they want to watch and will deliver over 100 hours of daily breaking news, weather, and traffic to over 100 million viewers.





“Local news drives daily decisions,” said Adrienne Roark, chief content officer at TEGNA. “With the debut of our new programming, our audiences will now have the option to watch live news produced by their trusted stations during a time of day when local coverage has been largely unavailable. In addition to serving our viewers, it will also create new opportunities for our advertisers to reach audiences regardless of where they are and how they consume our content.”





Roark continued, “This content expansion reinforces our companywide commitment to local news and we’re confident that it will further strengthen our newsrooms, enhance the viewer experience, support our communities and deliver value to all stakeholders.”





TEGNA stations across the country, including KGW in Portland, Oregon, WCNC in Charlotte, North Carolina, and WKYC in Cleveland, Ohio, began testing the live digital news stream in the 7 a.m. time slot earlier this year. In some markets, viewership increased by nearly 50 percent month-over-month, spiking even higher during severe weather or times of breaking news.





Stations in 35 markets will be actively delivering live, local programming from 7 to 9 a.m. this summer, with 50+ markets expected to have live, local programming in that window this fall.







To watch the local morning livestreams from 7-9 a.m. on your TEGNA station:







Viewers can download and open the TEGNA station Plus app on a streaming device such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, or visit their local station’s website to access the live stream directly from a web browser. In select markets, this new programming will also be available on our secondary broadcast networks.







About TEGNA







TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people monthly across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news. For more information, visit



TEGNA.com



.







For media inquiries, contact:







Molly McMahon





Senior Director, Corporate Communications





703-873-6422







mmcmahon@tegna.com









For investor inquiries, contact:







Julie Heskett





Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer





703-873-6747







investorrelations@TEGNA.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.