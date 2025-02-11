TEGNA Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 12.5 Cents per Share

TEGNA Inc. declares a quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share, payable April 1, 2025.

TEGNA Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share, which is set to be paid on April 1, 2025, to stockholders recorded by the close of business on March 7, 2025. TEGNA serves local communities in the U.S. through responsible journalism and engaging content, operating 64 television stations across 51 markets and reaching over 100 million people monthly via various platforms. The release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's future performance, emphasizing that these estimates involve risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results.

Potential Positives

TEGNA Inc. has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment is set for April 1, 2025, demonstrating the company's ongoing financial stability and ability to reward investors.

The company reaches over 100 million individuals on average monthly, showcasing its significant market presence and engagement with local communities.

TEGNA’s focus on trustworthy journalism and customized marketing solutions underscores its strategic role in supporting both viewers and businesses, reinforcing its importance in the media landscape.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a quarterly dividend at 12.5 cents per share may suggest limited financial flexibility or lower profitability, potentially indicating that the company is not in a position to increase dividends or reinvest more substantially in its growth initiatives.

The reliance on forward-looking statements could raise concerns among investors regarding the transparency of the company’s future financial health and growth prospects, emphasizing inherent uncertainties that may affect confidence in TEGNA's strategic direction.

The language of caution surrounding future expectations might signal to investors that the company is facing challenges that could hinder achieving its targets, thereby potentially impacting stock performance and investor sentiment.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by TEGNA?

TEGNA's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share.

When will TEGNA's dividend be paid?

The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 7, 2025.

How does TEGNA serve local communities?

TEGNA serves local communities through trustworthy journalism, engaging content, and customized marketing solutions.

How many television stations does TEGNA operate?

TEGNA operates 64 television stations across 51 U.S. markets.

Where can I find more information about TEGNA?

More information about TEGNA can be found at their website, TEGNA.com.

$TGNA Insider Trading Activity

$TGNA insiders have traded $TGNA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS R. COX (See Remarks) sold 77,873 shares for an estimated $1,458,171

LYNN B. TRELSTAD (EVP and COO, Media Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $757,000 .

. JULIE HESKETT (SVP and CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $373,080

CATHERINE DUNLEAVY sold 15 shares for an estimated $213

$TGNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $TGNA stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share, payable on April 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 7, 2025.







About TEGNA







TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) serves local communities across the U.S. through trustworthy journalism, engaging content, and tools that help people navigate their daily lives. Through customized marketing solutions, we help businesses grow and thrive. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people on an average monthly basis across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. For more information, visit



TEGNA.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “likely,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “might,” “expect,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “future,” “potential,” “forecast,” “outlook,” or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding TEGNA’s future financial and operating results (including growth and earnings), capital allocation framework, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment and current views, projections, estimates, expectations, plans, assumptions and beliefs about future events (in each case subject to change) of TEGNA’s senior management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which may be beyond our control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those views, projections, estimates, expectations, plans, assumptions and beliefs expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the matters addressed in this press release and attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, these expectations may not be achieved. We may change our intentions, beliefs or expectations at any time and without notice, based upon any change in our assumptions or otherwise. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







For media inquiries, contact:







Anne Bentley





Vice President, Chief Communications Officer





703-873-6366







abentley@TEGNA.com









For investor inquiries, contact:







Julie Heskett





Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer





703-873-6747







investorrelations@TEGNA.com





