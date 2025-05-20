TEGNA Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend of 12.5 Cents per Share

TEGNA Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share, payable July 1, 2025, to eligible stockholders.

TEGNA Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share, set to be paid on July 1, 2025, to stockholders recorded as of June 6, 2025. TEGNA, which operates 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets and reaches over 100 million people monthly, focuses on providing trusted local news and services. The press release also includes disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements related to TEGNA's future financial performance and the inherent uncertainties associated with such projections. For further inquiries, contact details for corporate communications and investor relations are provided.

TEGNA Inc. declared a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share, reinforcing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The dividend payment reflects TEGNA's stable financial position and confidence in its future prospects, appealing to current and potential investors.



TEGNA's reach exceeds 100 million people monthly, highlighting its significant market presence and ability to engage a vast audience across various platforms.



The announcement contributes to TEGNA's reputation as a provider of trusted local news and services, which can strengthen brand loyalty within the communities it serves.

The declaration of a relatively low quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share might be perceived as inadequate or disappointing to shareholders seeking higher returns.

The extensive cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements might raise concerns about the company's uncertain future financial performance and the potential risks involved.

When will TEGNA's next dividend be paid?

TEGNA's next dividend of 12.5 cents per share will be paid on July 1, 2025.

What is the record date for TEGNA's dividend?

The record date for TEGNA's dividend is June 6, 2025.

How many television stations does TEGNA operate?

TEGNA operates 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets.

How does TEGNA serve local communities?

TEGNA provides trusted local news and services that are important to local communities.

Where can I find more information about TEGNA?

You can find more information about TEGNA by visiting their website at TEGNA.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

TYSONS, Va., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share, payable on July 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 6, 2025.







About TEGNA







TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news.





With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people on an average monthly basis across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. For more information, visit



TEGNA.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “likely,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “might,” “expect,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “future,” “potential,” “forecast,” “outlook,” or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding TEGNA’s future financial and operating results (including growth and earnings), capital allocation framework, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment and current views, projections, estimates, expectations, plans, assumptions and beliefs about future events (in each case subject to change) of TEGNA’s senior management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which may be beyond our control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those views, projections, estimates, expectations, plans, assumptions and beliefs expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the matters addressed in this press release and attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, these expectations may not be achieved. We may change our intentions, beliefs or expectations at any time and without notice, based upon any change in our assumptions or otherwise. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







For media inquiries, contact:







Molly McMahon





Senior Director, Corporate Communications





703-873-6422







mmcmahon@tegna.com









For investor inquiries, contact:







Julie Heskett





Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer





703-873-6747









investorrelations@TEGNA.com







