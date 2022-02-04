Tegna in advanced buyout talks with Standard General - Bloomberg News

Adds details on talks

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc TGNA.N is in advanced discussions with one of its largest shareholders, Standard General, about a potential buyout at about $24 a share, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal would be backed by private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N, which is in talks to receive preferred shares in the media company and will not have voting rights, according to the report.

Shares of Tysons, Virginia-based Tegna rose over 7%.

Tegna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Standard General could not be reached, while Apollo Global Management declined to comment.

Reuters reported in November media entrepreneur Byron Allen had raised $10 billion in preferred equity and debt for his bid for Tegna, hoping to prevail over a rival offer from Apollo and Standard General.

Apollo owns 33 TV stations in 20 markets through its portfolio company Cox Media Group, while Standard General owns four TV stations, according to their websites.

