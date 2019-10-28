TEGNA, Fox Reach Multi-year Carriage Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) and Fox Corp. (FOXA, FOX) said they have entered into a comprehensive, multi-year deal that renews station affiliation agreements for six TEGNA markets, including three stations acquired from Nexstar Media Group in September.

The new agreement includes full carriage of the Fox broadcast network, including the NFL on FOX, the MLB World Series, WWE Friday Night SmackDown, The Masked Singer, 9-1-1 and Prodigal Son. The deal also covers continued carriage of TEGNA's Fox affiliates' local station programming on all major streaming platforms.

Dave Lougee, president and CEO of TEGNA said, "This new multi-year agreement allows our viewers and advertisers continued access to premium content such as NFL football and award-winning local news, weather and sports."

The agreement includes renewals for these TEGNA-owned FOX affiliates: KXVA in Abilene, Texas; WPMT in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.; WTIC in Hartford, Connecticut; WZDX in Huntsville, Alabama; KIDY in San Angelo, Texas; and KMSB in Tucson, Arizona.

