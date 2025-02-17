TEGNA Expands Tom Cox's Role To Oversee Distribution

(RTTNews) - TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Monday announced that it has appointed Tom Cox to an expanded role leading its distribution strategy. He will oversee station affiliation partnerships with NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox, along with the multichannel distribution of local news, premium network content, and live sports. CEO Mike Steib highlighted Cox's two decades of media expertise, noting his leadership in strengthening partnerships and advancing local news. Cox, who joined TEGNA in 2011, will continue to lead mergers, acquisitions, and business development while overseeing Premion's connected TV advertising business.

