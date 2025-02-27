TEGNA Earnings Results: $TGNA Reports Quarterly Earnings

TEGNA ($TGNA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.21 per share, beating estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $870,530,000, missing estimates of $888,210,053 by $-17,680,053.

TEGNA Insider Trading Activity

TEGNA insiders have traded $TGNA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS R. COX (See Remarks) sold 77,873 shares for an estimated $1,458,171

LYNN B. TRELSTAD (EVP and COO, Media Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $757,000 .

. JULIE HESKETT (SVP and CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $373,080

TEGNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of TEGNA stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

